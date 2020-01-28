All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

336 CORNWALLIS COURT

336 Cornwallis Court · No Longer Available
Location

336 Cornwallis Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't blink on this one. This fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been upgraded beautifully and is a must see. New kitchen counter tops, bathroom vanities, exterior and interior paint, tile floors and so much more. Eat in space in the kitchen, large great room complete with a den off to the side. Generous sized bedrooms and a fenced in back yard. This home has a great location close to the hospital, schools, new toll roads and Valencia Community College, not to mention the Parks! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 CORNWALLIS COURT have any available units?
336 CORNWALLIS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 336 CORNWALLIS COURT have?
Some of 336 CORNWALLIS COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 CORNWALLIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
336 CORNWALLIS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 CORNWALLIS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 336 CORNWALLIS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 336 CORNWALLIS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 336 CORNWALLIS COURT offers parking.
Does 336 CORNWALLIS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 CORNWALLIS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 CORNWALLIS COURT have a pool?
No, 336 CORNWALLIS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 336 CORNWALLIS COURT have accessible units?
No, 336 CORNWALLIS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 336 CORNWALLIS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 CORNWALLIS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 CORNWALLIS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 CORNWALLIS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

