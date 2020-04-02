Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets bocce court bbq/grill

328 Baccarat Ct # A - . Available 04/15/20 Duplex in Poinciana, Osceola County - Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex home!! Ceramic tile thru out and nice soft neutral colors to compliment any ones dcor. With over 1200 sq ft of living space. Master bedroom has walk in shower and walk in closet. The kitchen is open to the living room, dining and family room with plenty of storage and all appliances. Utility closet with washer & dryer. Open yard with concrete pad for BBQ and front open parking.



Available on or about January 25th, 2019.



Contact us today to schedule a showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

www.AckleyFlorida.com

407-846-8846



12 Month Lease

$5 Monthly Tech Fee

$75 application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved

Ask me about HOA application fees for this property

Small pet will be considered

Sorry, not section 8 friendly



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!



No Pets Allowed



