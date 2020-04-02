All apartments in Poinciana
Poinciana, FL
328 Baccarat Ct # A
328 Baccarat Ct # A

328 Baccarat Ct a/B · No Longer Available
Location

328 Baccarat Ct a/B, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
bocce court
bbq/grill
328 Baccarat Ct # A - . Available 04/15/20 Duplex in Poinciana, Osceola County - Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex home!! Ceramic tile thru out and nice soft neutral colors to compliment any ones dcor. With over 1200 sq ft of living space. Master bedroom has walk in shower and walk in closet. The kitchen is open to the living room, dining and family room with plenty of storage and all appliances. Utility closet with washer & dryer. Open yard with concrete pad for BBQ and front open parking.

Available on or about January 25th, 2019.

Contact us today to schedule a showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
www.AckleyFlorida.com
407-846-8846

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved
Ask me about HOA application fees for this property
Small pet will be considered
Sorry, not section 8 friendly

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Baccarat Ct # A have any available units?
328 Baccarat Ct # A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 328 Baccarat Ct # A have?
Some of 328 Baccarat Ct # A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Baccarat Ct # A currently offering any rent specials?
328 Baccarat Ct # A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Baccarat Ct # A pet-friendly?
No, 328 Baccarat Ct # A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 328 Baccarat Ct # A offer parking?
Yes, 328 Baccarat Ct # A offers parking.
Does 328 Baccarat Ct # A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 Baccarat Ct # A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Baccarat Ct # A have a pool?
No, 328 Baccarat Ct # A does not have a pool.
Does 328 Baccarat Ct # A have accessible units?
No, 328 Baccarat Ct # A does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Baccarat Ct # A have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Baccarat Ct # A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Baccarat Ct # A have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Baccarat Ct # A does not have units with air conditioning.
