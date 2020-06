Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NO APPLICATION FEE! APPLY TODAY! Poinciana 3 Bed/2Bath with Patio and screened in porch! This home is offers everything you need! Vaulted ceilings with a grand room, over sized driveway, tile floors throughout, all appliances including the washer and dryer. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com