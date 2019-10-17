317 Fern Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEW 2-story home with 2-car garage! The main floor features a great room that connects to the dining room and kitchen. Also, on the main floor is a bedroom and full bath. The 2nd floor features the owner's suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Additionally, upstairs are 2 other bedrooms, another full bath, spacious loft, and the laundry room. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com