Poinciana, FL
305 ERIE DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

305 ERIE DRIVE

305 Erie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

305 Erie Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Under Construction. This is a modern brand new 4-bed/2-bath house with a lot of upgrades. The house will come with tile all over the place even in the spacious bedroooms. The kitchen will have an island where you can see the granite countertops that also will be available in the bathrooms where you will have the great set of wall tiles. This home will come with stainless steel appliances including washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and range. Do not miss out on this opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 ERIE DRIVE have any available units?
305 ERIE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 305 ERIE DRIVE have?
Some of 305 ERIE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 ERIE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
305 ERIE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 ERIE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 305 ERIE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 305 ERIE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 305 ERIE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 305 ERIE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 ERIE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 ERIE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 305 ERIE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 305 ERIE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 305 ERIE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 305 ERIE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 ERIE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 ERIE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 ERIE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

