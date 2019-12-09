301 Drum Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home lots of Square Footage, Like New , Beautiful 4/2 home with split floor plan has lots of room for the family and entertaining. Large kitchen with upgrades. Walk in closet, excellent condition and ready to move in! Also has a big yard with lots of room for the kids to play! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com