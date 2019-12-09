301 Drum Ln

Amenities
Great home lots of Square Footage, Like New , Beautiful 4/2 home with split floor plan has lots of room for the family and entertaining. Large kitchen with upgrades. Walk in closet, excellent condition and ready to move in! Also has a big yard with lots of room for the kids to play! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com