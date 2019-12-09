All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:34 AM

301 Drum Ln

301 Drum Lane · No Longer Available
Location

301 Drum Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home lots of Square Footage, Like New , Beautiful 4/2 home with split floor plan has lots of room for the family and entertaining. Large kitchen with upgrades. Walk in closet, excellent condition and ready to move in! Also has a big yard with lots of room for the kids to play! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Drum Ln have any available units?
301 Drum Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 301 Drum Ln have?
Some of 301 Drum Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Drum Ln currently offering any rent specials?
301 Drum Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Drum Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Drum Ln is pet friendly.
Does 301 Drum Ln offer parking?
Yes, 301 Drum Ln offers parking.
Does 301 Drum Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Drum Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Drum Ln have a pool?
No, 301 Drum Ln does not have a pool.
Does 301 Drum Ln have accessible units?
No, 301 Drum Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Drum Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Drum Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Drum Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Drum Ln has units with air conditioning.

