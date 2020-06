Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This very large 4 bedroom house with large kitchen area that opens to a family room. The master has large closet and jetted tub with separate shower. All appliances including washer dryer are ready for you. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com