Poinciana, FL
216 Begonia Pl
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

216 Begonia Pl

216 Begonia Place · No Longer Available
Location

216 Begonia Place, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This brand new home in Poinciana has so much to offer! Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room. The master suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! Also has a 2 car garage! Enjoy being the first to live in this home! All new appliances including your washer and dryer! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Begonia Pl have any available units?
216 Begonia Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 216 Begonia Pl have?
Some of 216 Begonia Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Begonia Pl currently offering any rent specials?
216 Begonia Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Begonia Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Begonia Pl is pet friendly.
Does 216 Begonia Pl offer parking?
Yes, 216 Begonia Pl offers parking.
Does 216 Begonia Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Begonia Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Begonia Pl have a pool?
No, 216 Begonia Pl does not have a pool.
Does 216 Begonia Pl have accessible units?
No, 216 Begonia Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Begonia Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Begonia Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Begonia Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 Begonia Pl has units with air conditioning.

