2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool pool table hot tub tennis court

3/2 completely tiled unit, located in the gated community of Lake Marion Resort. The duplez offers an open floor plan and is partially furnished. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks the living room. There are two bedrooms with a bath up front and the master is in the back. This is a large screened patio to enjoy your morning coffee or curl up with a great book. The community offers come great amenities including a clubhouse with fitness center, a pool table, tennis & basketball courts, 2 heated pools, a hot tub, a kiddie pool, gazebos around the property, a playground, a boat dock with access to Lake Marion and weekly community events.