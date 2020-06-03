All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:09 AM

2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP

2140 Mystic Ring Loop · (813) 478-8141
Location

2140 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
3/2 completely tiled unit, located in the gated community of Lake Marion Resort. The duplez offers an open floor plan and is partially furnished. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks the living room. There are two bedrooms with a bath up front and the master is in the back. This is a large screened patio to enjoy your morning coffee or curl up with a great book. The community offers come great amenities including a clubhouse with fitness center, a pool table, tennis & basketball courts, 2 heated pools, a hot tub, a kiddie pool, gazebos around the property, a playground, a boat dock with access to Lake Marion and weekly community events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP have any available units?
2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP have?
Some of 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP offer parking?
No, 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP has a pool.
Does 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP have accessible units?
No, 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
