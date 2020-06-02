All apartments in Poinciana
Location

202 Chadworth Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1889 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4-bedroom, the one-story house has comfortable sized rooms, plus a den near the garage area that can be used as an office or workshop. Providing plenty of natural light and a very open floor plan, the house features gorgeous porcelain tile floorings in all areas except the bedrooms. The master bedroom has laminated wood floorings and the other bedrooms feature cozy carpeted floors.

You will fall in love with the kitchen! Let your inner chef get inspired creating great recipes over the large granite countertop island, complete with solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
The exterior features a quaint Mediterranean style front patio and the large corner lot lets you enjoy plenty of outside space, without the worry of caring for it; all lawn care and maintenance are included with your monthly rent.

It's a true gem and it won't last long. Call us for your private showing and don't forget to check out the virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE have any available units?
202 CHADWORTH DRIVE has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE have?
Some of 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
202 CHADWORTH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 CHADWORTH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
