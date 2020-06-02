202 CHADWORTH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 4-bedroom, the one-story house has comfortable sized rooms, plus a den near the garage area that can be used as an office or workshop. Providing plenty of natural light and a very open floor plan, the house features gorgeous porcelain tile floorings in all areas except the bedrooms. The master bedroom has laminated wood floorings and the other bedrooms feature cozy carpeted floors.



You will fall in love with the kitchen! Let your inner chef get inspired creating great recipes over the large granite countertop island, complete with solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

The exterior features a quaint Mediterranean style front patio and the large corner lot lets you enjoy plenty of outside space, without the worry of caring for it; all lawn care and maintenance are included with your monthly rent.



It's a true gem and it won't last long. Call us for your private showing and don't forget to check out the virtual tour.