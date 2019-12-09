All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1904 Huron Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1904 Huron Way
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:34 AM

1904 Huron Way

1904 Huron Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1904 Huron Way, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Lower Price AND No Application Fee!! This home is located in a beautiful Cul De Sac in Poinciana. Feel at home in this 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage! As you pull up to the home you are greeted with inviting landscaping with a palm tree and all! Walking through the front door you are greeted with plush carpet and an open floor plan with lots of natural light! Large Kitchen with a pantry, vaulted ceilings and new recessed lighting! After a long day relax in your soaker tub waiting for you in your master bathroom. It doesn't stop there! Step through your sliding glass doors to your over sized backyard partially fenced with a privacy fence and the other side with luscious bushes also providing lots of privacy. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Huron Way have any available units?
1904 Huron Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1904 Huron Way have?
Some of 1904 Huron Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Huron Way currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Huron Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Huron Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Huron Way is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Huron Way offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Huron Way offers parking.
Does 1904 Huron Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 Huron Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Huron Way have a pool?
No, 1904 Huron Way does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Huron Way have accessible units?
No, 1904 Huron Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Huron Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Huron Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Huron Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1904 Huron Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College