1904 Huron Way

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New Lower Price AND No Application Fee!! This home is located in a beautiful Cul De Sac in Poinciana. Feel at home in this 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage! As you pull up to the home you are greeted with inviting landscaping with a palm tree and all! Walking through the front door you are greeted with plush carpet and an open floor plan with lots of natural light! Large Kitchen with a pantry, vaulted ceilings and new recessed lighting! After a long day relax in your soaker tub waiting for you in your master bathroom. It doesn't stop there! Step through your sliding glass doors to your over sized backyard partially fenced with a privacy fence and the other side with luscious bushes also providing lots of privacy. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com