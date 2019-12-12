All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:48 AM

1706 Sail Ct

1706 Sail Court · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Sail Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

No Application Fee! Move in before Christmas! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Poinciana has so much to offer. From the minute you pull in the driveway you feel right at home. Walking through the front door on to the beautiful flooring and lots of natural light. So much character inside to make it your own! Lots of space for a big Christmas Tree!! Washer and dryer included! Book your appt today! No Application fee! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

