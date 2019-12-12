1706 Sail Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No Application Fee! Move in before Christmas! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Poinciana has so much to offer. From the minute you pull in the driveway you feel right at home. Walking through the front door on to the beautiful flooring and lots of natural light. So much character inside to make it your own! Lots of space for a big Christmas Tree!! Washer and dryer included! Book your appt today! No Application fee! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com