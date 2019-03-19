All apartments in Poinciana
1704 Redfin Way POLK

1704 Redfin Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Redfin Dr, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 1704 Redfin Way Poinciana, FL 34759 - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 1704 Redfin Way Poinciana, FL 34759; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Property rented "AS IS".
2 small pets permitted with a $300 non-refundable fee.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Note: 02/25/2019 Lockbox is a Master Lock

Driving Directions: Take I-4 West of Orlando; Take Exit 58; Left onto Osceola Polk Line Rd.; Left onto Orange Blossom Trail; Right onto Poinciana Blvd.; Right onto Pleasant Hill Rd. Left onto Marigold Ave; Right onto Poinciana Pkwy.; Right onto Laurel Avenue; Laurel Avenue Becomes Pine Street; Right onto Mackerel Road; Left onto Mullet Road; Left onto Redfin Way

(RLNE3006135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Redfin Way POLK have any available units?
1704 Redfin Way POLK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1704 Redfin Way POLK have?
Some of 1704 Redfin Way POLK's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Redfin Way POLK currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Redfin Way POLK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Redfin Way POLK pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Redfin Way POLK is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Redfin Way POLK offer parking?
No, 1704 Redfin Way POLK does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Redfin Way POLK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Redfin Way POLK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Redfin Way POLK have a pool?
No, 1704 Redfin Way POLK does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Redfin Way POLK have accessible units?
No, 1704 Redfin Way POLK does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Redfin Way POLK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Redfin Way POLK has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Redfin Way POLK have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1704 Redfin Way POLK has units with air conditioning.
