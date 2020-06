Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave oven

Ready to move in. Single family Two Story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Great Open Living/Dining Room combo into the eat-in island kitchen. Fenced backyard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. Master bedroom contains walk-in closet, dual sinks, tub, and shower. Remaining three bedrooms are private from the Master. Call for an appointment today.