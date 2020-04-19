All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

157 Cimarron Lane

157 Cimarron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

157 Cimarron Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
157 Cimarron Lane - .. Available 07/15/20 Single Family Home in Village 8, Poinciana - Unfurnished, 2853 sf, 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 2 car garage. Freshly painted and new carpet! Formal living and dining rooms and large family room offer plenty of living space. Open kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and large pantry and large family room, 1st floor bonus room add that extra space needed for a home office or 5th bedroom and full bath on 1st floor. All bedrooms on second floor including the master bathroom suite which boasts a separate shower, garden tub and dual vanities, loft area on the 2nd floor that can be used as a second family room. Covered back porch with no rear neighbors and large yard to enjoy the Florida weather. Located in Poinciana's Village 7 off of Bayberry Road and Allegheny Road. Close to county park and stores, short drive to Kissimmee, Orlando and Tampa.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Sorry, no pets or section 8

12 Month Lease
$5 monthly technology fee
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
Ask me about HOA application fees

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2186019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Cimarron Lane have any available units?
157 Cimarron Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 157 Cimarron Lane have?
Some of 157 Cimarron Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Cimarron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
157 Cimarron Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Cimarron Lane pet-friendly?
No, 157 Cimarron Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 157 Cimarron Lane offer parking?
Yes, 157 Cimarron Lane offers parking.
Does 157 Cimarron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Cimarron Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Cimarron Lane have a pool?
No, 157 Cimarron Lane does not have a pool.
Does 157 Cimarron Lane have accessible units?
No, 157 Cimarron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Cimarron Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Cimarron Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Cimarron Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Cimarron Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

