Last updated March 24 2019 at 7:34 AM

1500 Eloise Ct

1500 Eloise Court
Location

1500 Eloise Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This one is extra special, you cant find a nicer home than this one. Positioned on a spacious corner lot this well maintained home is very neat and clean. Convenient long driveway provides adequate parking for family and friends. Tile flooring throughout and a recently renovated master bath. Appliances included with washer dryer !!! Easy access to Haines City, Winter Garden and Highway 27. Community pool and play grounds. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

