1500 Eloise Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This one is extra special, you cant find a nicer home than this one. Positioned on a spacious corner lot this well maintained home is very neat and clean. Convenient long driveway provides adequate parking for family and friends. Tile flooring throughout and a recently renovated master bath. Appliances included with washer dryer !!! Easy access to Haines City, Winter Garden and Highway 27. Community pool and play grounds. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com