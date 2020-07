Amenities

4 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS, WASHER & DRYER AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Family room offers sliding glass doors to access the rear patio. Split floor plan. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks, a Jetted tub with shower. You won't believe how much room you'll have here. APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER APPLICANT 18 & OVER. SEC DEP MINIMUM = 1 MONTH'S RENT. $20/MONTH AC FILTER DELIVERY. $195 ADMIN/LEASE FEE IF APPROVED.