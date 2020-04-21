All apartments in Poinciana
1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE

1405 Harbor Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Harbor Ridge Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Solivita

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
If you are looking for an active lifestyle 55+ community or you just want a simpler life- then look no further than this 2 bed 2 bath w/den split plan Solivita rental! Located in a sought-after community this home is located very close to the guard gate making it easy for you and your guests to come and go! Also, this home is near "The Palms" featuring a large clubhouse with fitness center, heated lap pool, heated spas, tennis courts, aerobics studio and much more. This pond view Hemingway model home features an EXTENDED screened lanai overlooking the tranquil pond and conservation area offering you the perfect spot to start your day taking in the sounds of nature. This is a well-maintained home offering a spacious living room/dining room combo with volume ceilings, a spacious eat in kitchen and a lot of natural light throughout the home. Living room features an extra-long mantle with TV. The master bedroom offers 2 walk in closets and dual sinks in master bathroom. There is also a 2nd bedroom and a den. There is a separate laundry room and an oversized 1 car garage. HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED. Owner prefers a lease of 1 year or more. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
