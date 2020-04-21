1405 HARBOR RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

If you are looking for an active lifestyle 55+ community or you just want a simpler life- then look no further than this 2 bed 2 bath w/den split plan Solivita rental! Located in a sought-after community this home is located very close to the guard gate making it easy for you and your guests to come and go! Also, this home is near "The Palms" featuring a large clubhouse with fitness center, heated lap pool, heated spas, tennis courts, aerobics studio and much more. This pond view Hemingway model home features an EXTENDED screened lanai overlooking the tranquil pond and conservation area offering you the perfect spot to start your day taking in the sounds of nature. This is a well-maintained home offering a spacious living room/dining room combo with volume ceilings, a spacious eat in kitchen and a lot of natural light throughout the home. Living room features an extra-long mantle with TV. The master bedroom offers 2 walk in closets and dual sinks in master bathroom. There is also a 2nd bedroom and a den. There is a separate laundry room and an oversized 1 car garage. HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED. Owner prefers a lease of 1 year or more. Available for immediate move in.