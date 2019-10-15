All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

1334 BURNLEY COURT

1334 Burnley Court · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Burnley Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! This inviting home is full of character with two-toned painted walls, vaulted ceilings, and stylish lighting fixtures. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous backsplash, and an open view into the family room. The bedrooms are full of space and the bathrooms are updated. Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 BURNLEY COURT have any available units?
1334 BURNLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1334 BURNLEY COURT have?
Some of 1334 BURNLEY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 BURNLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1334 BURNLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 BURNLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1334 BURNLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1334 BURNLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1334 BURNLEY COURT offers parking.
Does 1334 BURNLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 BURNLEY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 BURNLEY COURT have a pool?
No, 1334 BURNLEY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1334 BURNLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 1334 BURNLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 BURNLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 BURNLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 BURNLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 BURNLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

