13101 INDIAN CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool shuffle board hot tub tennis court

2 bedroom, 2 bath with living room/great room, dining room and gorgeous kitchen with breakfast bar. Laminate flooring throughout. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Property can be rented furnished or unfurnished for the saem price. Has screened front and back porch. Sliding glass doors lead to back patio with NO REAR NEIGHBORS and preserve view. Enjoy this gated community with 24/7 security, 2 outdoor, heated pools, hot tub, new shuffleboard courts, playground, clubhouse with gym, basketball and tennis courts and private lake access. Near Disney attractions yet secluded from the hustle and bustle of the theme parks. No pets permitted. HOA Approval Required for additional fee.