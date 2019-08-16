120 NICHOLAS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home in the Kissimmee (Poinciana) area! This property has an open floor plan, that's great for family gatherings, and entertaining. It also boasts of new appliances, and a kitchen island/bar, to sit down and eat at. There is also a lanai, with beautifully finished floors, that match the entrance floors, as well. Nice-sized yard for outdoor activities and entertaining, as well. Located in a quiet neighborhood, near major roads, shopping and more! This one probably won't be on the market very long! Come see it!