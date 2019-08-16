All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

120 NICHOLAS COURT

120 Nicholas Court · No Longer Available
Location

120 Nicholas Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home in the Kissimmee (Poinciana) area! This property has an open floor plan, that's great for family gatherings, and entertaining. It also boasts of new appliances, and a kitchen island/bar, to sit down and eat at. There is also a lanai, with beautifully finished floors, that match the entrance floors, as well. Nice-sized yard for outdoor activities and entertaining, as well. Located in a quiet neighborhood, near major roads, shopping and more! This one probably won't be on the market very long! Come see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 NICHOLAS COURT have any available units?
120 NICHOLAS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 120 NICHOLAS COURT have?
Some of 120 NICHOLAS COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 NICHOLAS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
120 NICHOLAS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 NICHOLAS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 120 NICHOLAS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 120 NICHOLAS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 120 NICHOLAS COURT offers parking.
Does 120 NICHOLAS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 NICHOLAS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 NICHOLAS COURT have a pool?
No, 120 NICHOLAS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 120 NICHOLAS COURT have accessible units?
No, 120 NICHOLAS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 120 NICHOLAS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 NICHOLAS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 NICHOLAS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 NICHOLAS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
