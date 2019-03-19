All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 119 DORCHESTER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
119 DORCHESTER COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

119 DORCHESTER COURT

119 Dorchester Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

119 Dorchester Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you are looking for a deal, look no further. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. Location alone would get this place rented but there is so much more. Fantastic split floor plan with an eat in kitchen and a breakthrough to the family room. Enjoy a wonderful and relaxing evening or afternoon on the screened in patio with family and friends. Freshly cleaned and ready to go. This home is located near shopping, transportation, Disney, hospital, community college and so much more. Act quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 DORCHESTER COURT have any available units?
119 DORCHESTER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 119 DORCHESTER COURT have?
Some of 119 DORCHESTER COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 DORCHESTER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
119 DORCHESTER COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 DORCHESTER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 119 DORCHESTER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 119 DORCHESTER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 119 DORCHESTER COURT does offer parking.
Does 119 DORCHESTER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 DORCHESTER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 DORCHESTER COURT have a pool?
No, 119 DORCHESTER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 119 DORCHESTER COURT have accessible units?
No, 119 DORCHESTER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 119 DORCHESTER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 DORCHESTER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 DORCHESTER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 DORCHESTER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College