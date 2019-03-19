119 DORCHESTER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

If you are looking for a deal, look no further. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. Location alone would get this place rented but there is so much more. Fantastic split floor plan with an eat in kitchen and a breakthrough to the family room. Enjoy a wonderful and relaxing evening or afternoon on the screened in patio with family and friends. Freshly cleaned and ready to go. This home is located near shopping, transportation, Disney, hospital, community college and so much more. Act quick!