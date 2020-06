Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

SENIOR LIVING AT IT'S BEST. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Move right into this immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den BERGAMO Model home on CONSERVATION lot. Home

FEATURES LARGE DIAGONAL TILE IN ALL WET AREAS, STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS, ICE MAKER IN REFRIGERATOR, 42" MAPLE VARIGATED CABINETS, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, SCREENED LANAI WITH

BEAUTIFUL CONSERVATION VIEW. The DEN can also be used as a 3rd BEDROOM. One Occupant must be 55 or better.