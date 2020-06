Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Tuscany Preserve - Welcome to this beautiful gated community full of amenities at an affordable lease.

This 3/2 townhouse provides a comfortable place to call home sweet home, enjoy the solitude of the

screened back porch overlooking wooded area. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel

appliances. The downstairs is all tile flooring and washer and dryer are included.

Community amenities include Pool/Hot Tub, Splash pad, Fitness Center along with and Tennis Courts

Do not miss your chance at this life style!