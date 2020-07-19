All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 7749 54th Street North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
7749 54th Street North
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 PM

7749 54th Street North

7749 54th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7749 54th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Welcome to this fully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the heart of Pinellas Park. The kitchen is complete with updates including granite counters, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a walk I closet, new ceramic tile flooring and an updated bath. The second and third bedrooms have ample closet space and great natural light with multiple large windows. The patio and pool area has been totally redone with a French door lead out. It overlooks a large private backyard. Schedule your viewing today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7749 54th Street North have any available units?
7749 54th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7749 54th Street North have?
Some of 7749 54th Street North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7749 54th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
7749 54th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7749 54th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7749 54th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 7749 54th Street North offer parking?
No, 7749 54th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 7749 54th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7749 54th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7749 54th Street North have a pool?
Yes, 7749 54th Street North has a pool.
Does 7749 54th Street North have accessible units?
No, 7749 54th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 7749 54th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7749 54th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7749 54th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7749 54th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconiesPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg