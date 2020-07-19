7749 54th Street North

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

Welcome to this fully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the heart of Pinellas Park. The kitchen is complete with updates including granite counters, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a walk I closet, new ceramic tile flooring and an updated bath. The second and third bedrooms have ample closet space and great natural light with multiple large windows. The patio and pool area has been totally redone with a French door lead out. It overlooks a large private backyard. Schedule your viewing today!



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.