Pinellas Park, FL
7601 35th St N
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

7601 35th St N

7601 35th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

7601 35th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6826c57095 ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN BY OCTOBER 1ST AND GET SECOND MONTH FREE. Lauren Manor I condo. Conveniently located close to everything off Park Blvd and US 19. 2 bedroom/1 bath with C/H/A, a room on balcony with hookups for a stackable washer dryer, and an eat in kitchen. One month rent, $900 security deposit and one time $295 admin fee moves you in. No dogs. Other pets require approval and additional fees. Schedule and apply at allcountysuncoast.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 35th St N have any available units?
7601 35th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 7601 35th St N currently offering any rent specials?
7601 35th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 35th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7601 35th St N is pet friendly.
Does 7601 35th St N offer parking?
No, 7601 35th St N does not offer parking.
Does 7601 35th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7601 35th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 35th St N have a pool?
No, 7601 35th St N does not have a pool.
Does 7601 35th St N have accessible units?
No, 7601 35th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 35th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7601 35th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7601 35th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7601 35th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
