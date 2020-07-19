7601 35th St N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6826c57095 ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN BY OCTOBER 1ST AND GET SECOND MONTH FREE. Lauren Manor I condo. Conveniently located close to everything off Park Blvd and US 19. 2 bedroom/1 bath with C/H/A, a room on balcony with hookups for a stackable washer dryer, and an eat in kitchen. One month rent, $900 security deposit and one time $295 admin fee moves you in. No dogs. Other pets require approval and additional fees. Schedule and apply at allcountysuncoast.com.