6871 83RD AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Central Pinellas Park location, North of Sam’s Club. Lots of shade in front yard with a mature oak tree. This home has nice Updates! All Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Side-By-Side Refrigerator, with ice-maker on the door. Glass top Range, Built-in Microwave, Split Bedroom Plan, Updated Bathrooms, Master has a tiled Shower and the Second Bathroom has a Tub. Laundry Room and Closet with Washer & Dryer hook ups. Large yard with large Storage Shed. 2 Pets Maximum, Non-Refundable Security Deposit $350 required with Pet Application, and an Additional Pet Rent of $25 Per Pet, Per Month.