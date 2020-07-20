All apartments in Pinellas Park
6871 83RD AVENUE N
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:56 PM

6871 83RD AVENUE N

6871 83rd Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

6871 83rd Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Central Pinellas Park location, North of Sam’s Club. Lots of shade in front yard with a mature oak tree. This home has nice Updates! All Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Side-By-Side Refrigerator, with ice-maker on the door. Glass top Range, Built-in Microwave, Split Bedroom Plan, Updated Bathrooms, Master has a tiled Shower and the Second Bathroom has a Tub. Laundry Room and Closet with Washer & Dryer hook ups. Large yard with large Storage Shed. 2 Pets Maximum, Non-Refundable Security Deposit $350 required with Pet Application, and an Additional Pet Rent of $25 Per Pet, Per Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6871 83RD AVENUE N have any available units?
6871 83RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6871 83RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 6871 83RD AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6871 83RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6871 83RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6871 83RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6871 83RD AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 6871 83RD AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 6871 83RD AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 6871 83RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6871 83RD AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6871 83RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 6871 83RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 6871 83RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6871 83RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6871 83RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6871 83RD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6871 83RD AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6871 83RD AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
