Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
6804 120th Place
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:44 PM

6804 120th Place

6804 120th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

6804 120th Place North, Pinellas Park, FL 33773
Pinebrook Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
LARGO POOL HOME AVAILABLE EARLY MAY Super sharp updated property showcasing three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen is one of the highlights with its bright white custom styled cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful light grey patterned granite countertops. Natural colored wood and carpet add to the clean open-styled, contemporary feel of this home. Located just 15 minutes from the award winning Florida gulf beaches and I 275 to downtown Tampa, downtown St. Petersburg, and Tampa International Airport. Contact us right away'this is a great price for POOL home.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 120th Place have any available units?
6804 120th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6804 120th Place have?
Some of 6804 120th Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 120th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6804 120th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 120th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6804 120th Place is pet friendly.
Does 6804 120th Place offer parking?
No, 6804 120th Place does not offer parking.
Does 6804 120th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 120th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 120th Place have a pool?
Yes, 6804 120th Place has a pool.
Does 6804 120th Place have accessible units?
No, 6804 120th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 120th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6804 120th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6804 120th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6804 120th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

