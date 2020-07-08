All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

5845 87th Avenue N.

5845 87th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5845 87th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
5845 87th Avenue N. Available 05/15/20 REMODELED FOUR BEDROOM POOL HOME - Situated on a huge corner lot, this beautifully remodeled home is move-in ready. The kitchen is tastefully appointed with granite counter tops, new white cabinetry with plenty of storage, stainless appliances, and a counter bar opening up to the dining area. All the walls are newly painted and laminate wood covers the floors in the kitchen, dining, and living room/family room. The sliding glass doors opening from the living room to a screened patio lead you to the fenced yard with private, in-ground pool. One of the bedrooms is located on the ground floor and can also be used as an office. The other three bedrooms are separate and located on the second floor. The bedrooms boast plenty of closet space, new remote ceiling fans with light fixtures, and carpeted floors. Both bathrooms have been updated, too. Interior extras include a large, inside utility room with a washer and dryer and new hot water heater. There's plenty of exterior space to enjoy and a huge shed for any storage you may need. Pool and lawn services are included. Location is key - centrally located to St. Petersburg, the Gulf beaches, Clearwater , and the interstate. This is a real find! Don't miss out! Call me with any questions and to schedule a private showing - Karen Evans (727)743-3324

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5764102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 87th Avenue N. have any available units?
5845 87th Avenue N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5845 87th Avenue N. have?
Some of 5845 87th Avenue N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 87th Avenue N. currently offering any rent specials?
5845 87th Avenue N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 87th Avenue N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5845 87th Avenue N. is pet friendly.
Does 5845 87th Avenue N. offer parking?
No, 5845 87th Avenue N. does not offer parking.
Does 5845 87th Avenue N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5845 87th Avenue N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 87th Avenue N. have a pool?
Yes, 5845 87th Avenue N. has a pool.
Does 5845 87th Avenue N. have accessible units?
No, 5845 87th Avenue N. does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 87th Avenue N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5845 87th Avenue N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5845 87th Avenue N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5845 87th Avenue N. does not have units with air conditioning.

