5845 87th Avenue N. Available 05/15/20 REMODELED FOUR BEDROOM POOL HOME - Situated on a huge corner lot, this beautifully remodeled home is move-in ready. The kitchen is tastefully appointed with granite counter tops, new white cabinetry with plenty of storage, stainless appliances, and a counter bar opening up to the dining area. All the walls are newly painted and laminate wood covers the floors in the kitchen, dining, and living room/family room. The sliding glass doors opening from the living room to a screened patio lead you to the fenced yard with private, in-ground pool. One of the bedrooms is located on the ground floor and can also be used as an office. The other three bedrooms are separate and located on the second floor. The bedrooms boast plenty of closet space, new remote ceiling fans with light fixtures, and carpeted floors. Both bathrooms have been updated, too. Interior extras include a large, inside utility room with a washer and dryer and new hot water heater. There's plenty of exterior space to enjoy and a huge shed for any storage you may need. Pool and lawn services are included. Location is key - centrally located to St. Petersburg, the Gulf beaches, Clearwater , and the interstate. This is a real find! Don't miss out! Call me with any questions and to schedule a private showing - Karen Evans (727)743-3324



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5764102)