5060 76TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Just remodeled. New kitchen with bright cabinets, granite counters, new stainless appliances, huge refrigerator, built in microwave, dish washer, disposal, vinyl plank floor in kitchen, 2 large pantry closets. New easy to clean laminate flooring throughout, new AC, new hot water heater, newly painted. One full bath off the hall and bedroom with a Jack and Jill door. New ceiling fans and light fixtures. Bonus room for office or den with access to kitchen and bedroom. Building has an elevator. Assigned parking spot with guest spots for visitors. Extra on-site storage. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants and bank. Public library a block away. Walking distance to several parks. No age restrictions. Centrally located in Pinellas county.