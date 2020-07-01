All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

5060 76TH AVENUE N

5060 76th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5060 76th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Just remodeled. New kitchen with bright cabinets, granite counters, new stainless appliances, huge refrigerator, built in microwave, dish washer, disposal, vinyl plank floor in kitchen, 2 large pantry closets. New easy to clean laminate flooring throughout, new AC, new hot water heater, newly painted. One full bath off the hall and bedroom with a Jack and Jill door. New ceiling fans and light fixtures. Bonus room for office or den with access to kitchen and bedroom. Building has an elevator. Assigned parking spot with guest spots for visitors. Extra on-site storage. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants and bank. Public library a block away. Walking distance to several parks. No age restrictions. Centrally located in Pinellas county.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5060 76TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5060 76TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5060 76TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5060 76TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5060 76TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5060 76TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5060 76TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 5060 76TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 5060 76TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5060 76TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5060 76TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5060 76TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5060 76TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5060 76TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5060 76TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5060 76TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5060 76TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5060 76TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5060 76TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5060 76TH AVENUE N has units with air conditioning.

