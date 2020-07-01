4771 78TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking hot tub

Come discover the tranquil, park-like setting of Oak Park Apartments! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments for lease! Spacious floor plan with open eat in kitchens. The kitchen boasts all wood white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Brand new tile throughout for easy maintenance. There is a true master suite with a walk in closet and gorgeous bathroom. Both bathrooms have granite and feel like a spa retreat! There are laundry facilities on site for your convenience. Covered parking is also available! Hurry and make Oak Park Apartments your home today! These won't last! Call today!

Pet Policy is no pets allowed. Income requirement is must make 3 x rent or minimum of $3900 monthly. No evictions! No section 8! Must meet credit requirements.