Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

4771 78TH AVENUE

4771 78th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4771 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Come discover the tranquil, park-like setting of Oak Park Apartments! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments for lease! Spacious floor plan with open eat in kitchens. The kitchen boasts all wood white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Brand new tile throughout for easy maintenance. There is a true master suite with a walk in closet and gorgeous bathroom. Both bathrooms have granite and feel like a spa retreat! There are laundry facilities on site for your convenience. Covered parking is also available! Hurry and make Oak Park Apartments your home today! These won't last! Call today!
Pet Policy is no pets allowed. Income requirement is must make 3 x rent or minimum of $3900 monthly. No evictions! No section 8! Must meet credit requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4771 78TH AVENUE have any available units?
4771 78TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 4771 78TH AVENUE have?
Some of 4771 78TH AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4771 78TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4771 78TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4771 78TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4771 78TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4771 78TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4771 78TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4771 78TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4771 78TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4771 78TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4771 78TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4771 78TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4771 78TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4771 78TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4771 78TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4771 78TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4771 78TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

