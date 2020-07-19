All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM

2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE

2458 Columbia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2458 Columbia Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
sauna
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
sauna
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION IN THIS 55+ COMMUNITY - WALK TO ALL ACTIVITIES - HEATED POOL, SAUNA, LAWN BOWLING,TENNIS, AND THE VERY ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE FOR DANCES, SHOWS, CLUBS,TRIPS, LIBRARY, AND A DELI FOR A QUICK LUNCH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE have any available units?
2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE have?
Some of 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
