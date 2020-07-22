All apartments in Pinellas County
2053 Palm Way
2053 Palm Way

2053 Palm Way · No Longer Available
2053 Palm Way, Pinellas County, FL 33771

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 4BR 2BA home greets all with a sunny exterior and 1330 sq ft of living space! Enjoy the large eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space! The fenced-in backyard provides plenty of space for gatherings and has a large storage shed. The home is conveniently located near beaches, restaurants and shopping. Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Largo High School

Middle school: Largo Middle School

Elementary school: Walsingham Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 Palm Way have any available units?
2053 Palm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
Is 2053 Palm Way currently offering any rent specials?
2053 Palm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 Palm Way pet-friendly?
No, 2053 Palm Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2053 Palm Way offer parking?
No, 2053 Palm Way does not offer parking.
Does 2053 Palm Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2053 Palm Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 Palm Way have a pool?
No, 2053 Palm Way does not have a pool.
Does 2053 Palm Way have accessible units?
No, 2053 Palm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 Palm Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2053 Palm Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2053 Palm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2053 Palm Way does not have units with air conditioning.
