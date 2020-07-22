2053 Palm Way

Amenities

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 4BR 2BA home greets all with a sunny exterior and 1330 sq ft of living space! Enjoy the large eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space! The fenced-in backyard provides plenty of space for gatherings and has a large storage shed. The home is conveniently located near beaches, restaurants and shopping. Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High school: Largo High School



Middle school: Largo Middle School



Elementary school: Walsingham Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.