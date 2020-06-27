1864 Oak St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Fantastic Single family ranch home in Hidden Cove II. Home features 3br/2ba/1 car garage. Annual/Unfurnished rental. Built in 1980 with 1208 sq ft heated and 1659 sq ft under roof. Open floor plan with tile throughout, no carpet, lots of natural lighting, newer a/c, inside utility room with full size washer/dryer connections, screened lanai which opens to enclosed large yard great for entertaining family and friends. One small dog under 20lbs ok with $300NR pet fee. First full month's rent and equal security deposit apply.



Easy access to HWY 19, I275, Tampa International Airport, Countryside Mall, shops, fine dining, groceries, WalMart, banks, pharmacy and only a short drive to Clearwater Beach! For additional questions contact Lisa 813-532-9680.



Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Cats Allowed



