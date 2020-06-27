All apartments in Pinellas County
1864 Oak St N

1864 Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

1864 Oak St, Pinellas County, FL 33760

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Great 3br/2ba/1 car gar Home in Hidden Cove II Subdivision! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Fantastic Single family ranch home in Hidden Cove II. Home features 3br/2ba/1 car garage. Annual/Unfurnished rental. Built in 1980 with 1208 sq ft heated and 1659 sq ft under roof. Open floor plan with tile throughout, no carpet, lots of natural lighting, newer a/c, inside utility room with full size washer/dryer connections, screened lanai which opens to enclosed large yard great for entertaining family and friends. One small dog under 20lbs ok with $300NR pet fee. First full month's rent and equal security deposit apply.

Easy access to HWY 19, I275, Tampa International Airport, Countryside Mall, shops, fine dining, groceries, WalMart, banks, pharmacy and only a short drive to Clearwater Beach! For additional questions contact Lisa 813-532-9680.

Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions polease contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5079723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1864 Oak St N have any available units?
1864 Oak St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1864 Oak St N have?
Some of 1864 Oak St N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1864 Oak St N currently offering any rent specials?
1864 Oak St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 Oak St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1864 Oak St N is pet friendly.
Does 1864 Oak St N offer parking?
Yes, 1864 Oak St N offers parking.
Does 1864 Oak St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1864 Oak St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 Oak St N have a pool?
No, 1864 Oak St N does not have a pool.
Does 1864 Oak St N have accessible units?
No, 1864 Oak St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 Oak St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1864 Oak St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1864 Oak St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1864 Oak St N has units with air conditioning.
