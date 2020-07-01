All apartments in Pinecrest
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

8650 SW 67th Ave

8650 Ludlam Road · (305) 301-6800
Location

8650 Ludlam Road, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Villas of Pinecrest 1 bedroom 1.5 bath unfurnished rental. Freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets + countertops ,new stainless steel appliances & new AC unit installed. Washer & dryer inside the unit, oversized terrace/porch as your backyard. Bonus: community also offers laundry facilities on site that are accessible 24 hours. Plenty of closet space. Security guard at entrance gate. 1 block from US1 & Dadeland Mall. Walking distance to bus/metro rail and supermarkets, fantastic school districts for public and private schools. Private and gated community offers small gym, community pool, tennis court, club house, and playground. One assigned parking, plenty of guest parking. Hurricane shutters included. Rent includes water, gas, basic cable, pest control. Pets welcome!! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8650 SW 67th Ave have any available units?
8650 SW 67th Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8650 SW 67th Ave have?
Some of 8650 SW 67th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8650 SW 67th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8650 SW 67th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8650 SW 67th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8650 SW 67th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8650 SW 67th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8650 SW 67th Ave offers parking.
Does 8650 SW 67th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8650 SW 67th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8650 SW 67th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8650 SW 67th Ave has a pool.
Does 8650 SW 67th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8650 SW 67th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8650 SW 67th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8650 SW 67th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8650 SW 67th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8650 SW 67th Ave has units with air conditioning.
