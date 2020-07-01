8650 SW 67th Ave

Amenities

Villas of Pinecrest 1 bedroom 1.5 bath unfurnished rental. Freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets + countertops ,new stainless steel appliances & new AC unit installed. Washer & dryer inside the unit, oversized terrace/porch as your backyard. Bonus: community also offers laundry facilities on site that are accessible 24 hours. Plenty of closet space. Security guard at entrance gate. 1 block from US1 & Dadeland Mall. Walking distance to bus/metro rail and supermarkets, fantastic school districts for public and private schools. Private and gated community offers small gym, community pool, tennis court, club house, and playground. One assigned parking, plenty of guest parking. Hurricane shutters included. Rent includes water, gas, basic cable, pest control. Pets welcome!! Call today!