Apartment List
/
FL
/
pinecrest
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:16 PM

142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL

Finding an apartment in Pinecrest that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7330 SW 105th Ter
7330 Southwest 105th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
6329 sqft
A MUST SEE Prestigious Residence 6Be/6Ba - Property Id: 180423 A MUST SEE!!!...Prestigious contemporary residence nestled in the heart of North Pinecrest. Features double height living room bringing in plenty natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10105 SW 75th Pl
10105 Southwest 75th Place, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3086 sqft
Amazing French Villa in Pinecrest 4Be/3.5Ba - Property Id: 181003 A MUST SEE!!!...French neoclassical design, refined details, superb proportions and discerning selection of materials used in creating these elegant villas.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6400 SW 112th St
6400 SW 112th St, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2472 sqft
Amazing Single Pool Home at Pinecrest 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 180460 A MUST SEE!!!...Motivated owner and a renovated in 2017 single home, School zone: Pinecrest Elementary, Palmetto Middle, Palmetto Senior High Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6904 N Kendall Dr
6904 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1056 sqft
Excellence Privacy. Best location in the community. The building is by itself, with no apartments on either side. Well maintained unit with great views.Won't last...make your appointments… Save Money, Water and Gas included. Dog ok no cats...

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
8650 SW 67th Ave
8650 Ludlam Road, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas of Pinecrest 1 bedroom 1.5 bath unfurnished rental. Freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets + countertops ,new stainless steel appliances & new AC unit installed. Washer & dryer inside the unit, oversized terrace/porch as your backyard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6715 N Kendall Dr
6715 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
A rare opportunity- location-location! Villas of Pinecrest! Close to Dadeland Mall, Metrorail station, shopping! Private guard gate 24/7.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
10400 SW 70th Ave # - A10872976
10400 Southwest 70th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,799
Pool Home Live glamorously in Pinecrest - Property Id: 315461 Great & impeccable home in Pinecrest area! Walking distance to Coral Pine Park! Beautiful sparkling pool. Fantastic corner home with excellent spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
186 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
89 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,439
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
$
39 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,860
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
$
61 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,547
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,701
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
$
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 04:24 PM
9 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Dadeland
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,327
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5703 SW 83rd St
5703 Southwest 83rd Street, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Amazing Pool Home 3Be/3Ba - Property Id: 185374 Perfect location, great backyard that is design for entertaining family and friends.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7275 SW 90th Way # G512
7275 Southwest 90th Way, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Amazing Condo & Great Location 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179417 A MUST SEE!..

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9300 SW 132nd St
9300 Southwest 132nd Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NICELY UPDATED TOWNHOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEXT TO THE FALLS AND THE YMCA. THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED CORNER PROPERTY FEATURES 2BED/2BATH, SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER, AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1243 sqft
Amazing Condo at Metropolis II 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179710 A MUST SEE!!!...

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9149 SW 129th Ln
9149 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1396 sqft
Amazing 1 Story Townhouse at Briar Lake 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179706 A MUST SEE!!!...Available now, Briar Lake gated community completely updated and desirable 1 story townhouse with top of the line finishes. 3/2 w/huge master bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pinecrest, FL

Finding an apartment in Pinecrest that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Pinecrest 1 BedroomsPinecrest 2 BedroomsPinecrest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPinecrest 3 BedroomsPinecrest Accessible ApartmentsPinecrest Apartments with Balconies
Pinecrest Apartments with GaragesPinecrest Apartments with GymsPinecrest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPinecrest Apartments with ParkingPinecrest Apartments with PoolsPinecrest Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Pinecrest Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinecrest Furnished ApartmentsPinecrest Luxury PlacesPinecrest Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FL
Pinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College