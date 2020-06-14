Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:38 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pinecrest renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
8600 SW 67th Ave
8600 Ludlam Road, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom with 1 and 1/2 baths in the desirable Villas of Pinecrest. This first floor unit is located right next to the parking lot making it conveniently located close to parking. One assigned parking spot with plenty of visitor parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.
Results within 1 mile of Pinecrest
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
$
Dadeland
60 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Dadeland
5 Units Available
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1125 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7266 SW 88th St
7266 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7290 SW 90th St
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1163 sqft
BEST DEAL IN THE DOWNTOWN DADELAND! Fast approval! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13120 SW 92nd Ave
13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled 1/1 FIRST FLOOR corner unit with views of luscious landscaping and community pool.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9066 SW 73rd Ct
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 88th St
7270 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit, offering stainless steel kitchen appliances, high impact windows and sliding door, granite countertops, tiled floors and vertical blinds.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13647 Deering Bay Dr
13647 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
Renovated 3/3.5 waterfront condo in rarely available Venice Tower in Deering Bay. Bright & spacious open living area with wrap around balcony. The best SE views of lagoon, golf course, & Grand Marina.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7477 SW 82nd St
7477 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1 Bed/1 Bath. Heart of Dadeland. Steps from Dadeland Mall, Supermarkets. and Metrorail. Metrorail takes you to Miami Intl. Airport, Coconut Grove, Univ.of Miami, Brickell Financial District, and nightlife.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 89th St
7280 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom apartment, completely furnished and equipped in the very heart of Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy the Village Life with restaurants, sidewalks, grocery store and shops at your doorstep. This bright and beautiful 3 bedroom/2 baths with open floor plan has 2 assigned tandem garage parking spaces in urban Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7275 SW 90th Way
7275 Southwest 90th Way, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1085 sqft
FANTASTIC 2 BEDS 2 BATHS 2 BALCONIES IN DOWNTOWN DADELAND, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE RESTAURANTS, DADELAND MALL AND US1.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13627 Deering Bay Dr
13627 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE RIGHT IN to this renovated & beautiful 10th floor condo with awe inspiring views highlighting the Deering Bay lagoon, our Arnold Palmer Signature golf course and the gorgeous waters of Biscayne Bay beyond.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7275 SW 90th St
7275 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Light, bright and spacious 1 bed/1bath condo in Downtown Dadeland. Features include porcelain floors throughout, SS appliances, granite counters, walk-in closet, stackable washer/dryer, 24-hr security, fitness center, rooftop pool/spa.
City Guide for Pinecrest, FL

Squawk! Back in the early 20th century, Pinecrest was home to "Parrot Jungle," a tourist destination that drew people from all over the world, including Winston Churchill!

Located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, Pinecrest is a small village that is home-sweet-home to 18,240 people. Some of the perks of living in this area include the sunny weather (duh, we're in Florida), a stable housing market, and low crime rates. The downsides include the high cost of living, which is 50% more than the national median, and the very low vacancy rates for rental properties. But for the patient and determined, affordable and awesome homes await. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Pinecrest, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pinecrest renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

