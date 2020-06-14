120 Apartments for rent in Pinecrest, FL with gym
Squawk! Back in the early 20th century, Pinecrest was home to "Parrot Jungle," a tourist destination that drew people from all over the world, including Winston Churchill!
Located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, Pinecrest is a small village that is home-sweet-home to 18,240 people. Some of the perks of living in this area include the sunny weather (duh, we're in Florida), a stable housing market, and low crime rates. The downsides include the high cost of living, which is 50% more than the national median, and the very low vacancy rates for rental properties. But for the patient and determined, affordable and awesome homes await. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pinecrest renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.