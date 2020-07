Amenities

Beautiful remodeled modern 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house with Pool, located in the most desirable North Pinecrest. Some of the best schools like Pinecrest Elementary, Palmetto Middle, and Palmetto High School pertain to this area. It's nestled on a 29,620 sq.ft. lot with mango trees and ample yard space to play. The ample and bright house has been completely remodeled in a modern style. Huge aster walk-in closet, porcelain floors throughout, and spacious eat-in kitchen. Ready for occupancy.