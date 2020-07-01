12300 Old Cutler Rd

Amenities

Gated Peaceful Tropical Estate, where you feel like “Hemmingway", and you will live like a Fairchild and entertain like Versace!! This beautiful property will truly extend your life - nestled on 63,000 sf lot – Spectacular Grounds! Oversize Pool & Spa!



High ceilings throughout w/foyer entry, family room with working fireplace. Master bedroom recently updates: golden travertine marble and Jacuzzi tub. Modern Kitchen w/large eating area, white counter & professional gas stove. This is a spaciously comfortable villa has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 Baths and sets up easily to entertain friends & business. The main house offers 3 bedrooms and separate an additional (1) bedroom with its own bathroom and kitchenette can be found in the in-law apartment.



The Master bedroom with golden travertine