All apartments in Pinecrest
Find more places like 12300 Old Cutler Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinecrest, FL
/
12300 Old Cutler Rd
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

12300 Old Cutler Rd

12300 Old Cutler Road · (844) 239-2663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pinecrest
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12300 Old Cutler Road, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Gated Peaceful Tropical Estate, where you feel like “Hemmingway", and you will live like a Fairchild and entertain like Versace!! This beautiful property will truly extend your life - nestled on 63,000 sf lot – Spectacular Grounds! Oversize Pool & Spa!

High ceilings throughout w/foyer entry, family room with working fireplace. Master bedroom recently updates: golden travertine marble and Jacuzzi tub. Modern Kitchen w/large eating area, white counter & professional gas stove. This is a spaciously comfortable villa has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 Baths and sets up easily to entertain friends & business. The main house offers 3 bedrooms and separate an additional (1) bedroom with its own bathroom and kitchenette can be found in the in-law apartment.

The Master bedroom with golden travertine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12300 Old Cutler Rd have any available units?
12300 Old Cutler Rd has a unit available for $9,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12300 Old Cutler Rd have?
Some of 12300 Old Cutler Rd's amenities include pool, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12300 Old Cutler Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12300 Old Cutler Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12300 Old Cutler Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12300 Old Cutler Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 12300 Old Cutler Rd offer parking?
No, 12300 Old Cutler Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12300 Old Cutler Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12300 Old Cutler Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12300 Old Cutler Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12300 Old Cutler Rd has a pool.
Does 12300 Old Cutler Rd have accessible units?
No, 12300 Old Cutler Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12300 Old Cutler Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12300 Old Cutler Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12300 Old Cutler Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12300 Old Cutler Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12300 Old Cutler Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pinecrest 1 BedroomsPinecrest 2 BedroomsPinecrest 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pinecrest 3 BedroomsPinecrest Furnished Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLNorth Miami, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FLThree Lakes, FL
Roosevelt Gardens, FLTamiami, FLCountry Walk, FLBroadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FLBiscayne Park, FLMiami Springs, FLCooper City, FLPinewood, FLGolden Glades, FLPalmetto Estates, FLOjus, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity