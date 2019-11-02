All apartments in Pine Hills
Pine Hills, FL
6611 Moore Street
Last updated November 2 2019

6611 Moore Street

6611 Moore Street · No Longer Available
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

6611 Moore Street, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
4/3 Renovated Home In Orlando - Freshly renovated 4-bedroom, 3-bath single family home. There are 3,364 total square feet, with 2,624 heated square feet. Sprawling floor plan with bedrooms on both ends of the house, separate living, dining, family room, and Florida room. Central kitchen with eat-in breakfast bar, new cabinets, counter tops, and new stainless appliances. Fresh paint and new hard surface flooring throughout. Master suite features two walk-in closets, new cabinets and a remodeled shower. Two-car garage, interior laundry room, wood burning fireplace, and fenced backyard.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE5135244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 Moore Street have any available units?
6611 Moore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6611 Moore Street have?
Some of 6611 Moore Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6611 Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
6611 Moore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 Moore Street pet-friendly?
No, 6611 Moore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 6611 Moore Street offer parking?
Yes, 6611 Moore Street offers parking.
Does 6611 Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6611 Moore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 Moore Street have a pool?
No, 6611 Moore Street does not have a pool.
Does 6611 Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 6611 Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6611 Moore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6611 Moore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6611 Moore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
