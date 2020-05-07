5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NW ORLANDO - MEADOWBROOK ACRES - REMODELED 3BR/2BA - Spacious 3BR/2BA, ovr 1600 sq ft., new kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, open floor plan, new flooring, freshly painted, new baths, large back enclosed porch overlooking the huge back yard. Convenient location.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fees range from $350-$550 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (352) 308-3400 or email mc1-00473@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE5499061)