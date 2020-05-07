All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE

5608 Lejeune Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5608 Lejeune Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NW ORLANDO - MEADOWBROOK ACRES - REMODELED 3BR/2BA - Spacious 3BR/2BA, ovr 1600 sq ft., new kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, open floor plan, new flooring, freshly painted, new baths, large back enclosed porch overlooking the huge back yard. Convenient location.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fees range from $350-$550 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (352) 308-3400 or email mc1-00473@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5499061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE have any available units?
5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE have?
Some of 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5608 LEJEUNE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus