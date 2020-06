Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

MONTH TO MONTH LEASE AGREEMENT, AVAILABLE MAY 30, PREFER SINGLE OVER 40 WITH JOB TO SHARE WITH TWO MATURE MALES . INCLUDES USE OF ALL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN AND WASHER AND DRYER. NO PARTYS, NO SMOKERS, OFF STREET PARKING, $300 DEPOSIT- REFUNDABLE. SHARE BATH. CALL OR TEXT AND LEAVE MESSAGE TO COME SEE AND APPLY 407-579-9824