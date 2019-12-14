5500 RIVIERA DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PINE RIDGE ESTATES - COMPLETELY REMODELED 4BR/2.5BA - Spacious 4BR/2.5BA, one master has a full bath, and another bedroom has a half bath. Large family room. The home is completely remodeled. New baths, the kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Open floor plan. Circular driveway in front. Large corner lot. Covered patio overlooking backyard.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (352) 308-3336 or email mc1-00649@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE5357347)