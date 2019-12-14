All apartments in Pine Hills
5500 RIVIERA DRIVE

5500 Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5500 Riviera Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PINE RIDGE ESTATES - COMPLETELY REMODELED 4BR/2.5BA - Spacious 4BR/2.5BA, one master has a full bath, and another bedroom has a half bath. Large family room. The home is completely remodeled. New baths, the kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Open floor plan. Circular driveway in front. Large corner lot. Covered patio overlooking backyard.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (352) 308-3336 or email mc1-00649@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5357347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE have any available units?
5500 RIVIERA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE have?
Some of 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5500 RIVIERA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5500 RIVIERA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

