5244 LABRADOR LANE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in North Orlando (Hiawassee Oaks Subdivision). Large living room and spacious bedrooms with closet storage space for organizing, nice wood and ceramic flooring. The kitchen includes all the appliances with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Large yard with screened in porch. This home is centrally located for nearby shopping, restaurants, easy access to major roadways to get around the Orlando area. NO PETS ALLOWED. Tenant pays utilities Sorry no section 8, $75 application fee per adult. ***appointment ONLY, TENANT OCCUPIED*** Please do not knock without an appointment. Property available, patio converted as an extra room. This Property will be available June 1st 2020.