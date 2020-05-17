All apartments in Pine Hills
Pine Hills, FL
5244 LABRADOR LANE
Last updated May 17 2020 at 9:55 AM

5244 LABRADOR LANE

5244 Labrador Lane · (407) 207-2220
Location

5244 Labrador Lane, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2652 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in North Orlando (Hiawassee Oaks Subdivision). Large living room and spacious bedrooms with closet storage space for organizing, nice wood and ceramic flooring. The kitchen includes all the appliances with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Large yard with screened in porch. This home is centrally located for nearby shopping, restaurants, easy access to major roadways to get around the Orlando area. NO PETS ALLOWED. Tenant pays utilities Sorry no section 8, $75 application fee per adult. ***appointment ONLY, TENANT OCCUPIED*** Please do not knock without an appointment. Property available, patio converted as an extra room. This Property will be available June 1st 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 115 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5244 LABRADOR LANE have any available units?
5244 LABRADOR LANE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5244 LABRADOR LANE have?
Some of 5244 LABRADOR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5244 LABRADOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5244 LABRADOR LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5244 LABRADOR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5244 LABRADOR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 5244 LABRADOR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5244 LABRADOR LANE does offer parking.
Does 5244 LABRADOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5244 LABRADOR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5244 LABRADOR LANE have a pool?
No, 5244 LABRADOR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5244 LABRADOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 5244 LABRADOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5244 LABRADOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5244 LABRADOR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5244 LABRADOR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5244 LABRADOR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
