Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

4132 WESTGATE ROAD

4132 Westgate Road · No Longer Available
Location

4132 Westgate Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 5BR/2BA HOME - Wow! Spacious 5BR/2BA home with family room, storage area, inside laundry room. Freshly painted, new flooring throughout, new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. New baths. Family Room and screened porch.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (352) 308-3316 or email mc1-00553@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5738403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 WESTGATE ROAD have any available units?
4132 WESTGATE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 4132 WESTGATE ROAD have?
Some of 4132 WESTGATE ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 WESTGATE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4132 WESTGATE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 WESTGATE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4132 WESTGATE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4132 WESTGATE ROAD offer parking?
No, 4132 WESTGATE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4132 WESTGATE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 WESTGATE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 WESTGATE ROAD have a pool?
No, 4132 WESTGATE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4132 WESTGATE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4132 WESTGATE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 WESTGATE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 WESTGATE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4132 WESTGATE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4132 WESTGATE ROAD has units with air conditioning.

