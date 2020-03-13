All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
2207 EIFFEL DRIVE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

2207 EIFFEL DRIVE

2207 Eiffel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2207 Eiffel Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NORMANDY SHORES - COMPLETELY REMODELED - Spacious 3BR/1.5 Bath, completely remodeled. Living Room, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, new baths, beautiful flooring, and huge backyard. The Florida Room can be used as a 4th bedroom as desired, as it has a closet. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fees range from $350-$550 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (352) 308-3373 or email mc1-00476@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5229516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE have any available units?
2207 EIFFEL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE have?
Some of 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2207 EIFFEL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2207 EIFFEL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus