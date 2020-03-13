2207 EIFFEL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

NORMANDY SHORES - COMPLETELY REMODELED - Spacious 3BR/1.5 Bath, completely remodeled. Living Room, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, new baths, beautiful flooring, and huge backyard. The Florida Room can be used as a 4th bedroom as desired, as it has a closet. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fees range from $350-$550 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



