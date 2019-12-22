All apartments in Pine Hills
1708 GLENDALE ROAD

1708 Glendale Road · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Glendale Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REMODELED 4 BR - ROBINSWOOD HILLS - Spacious 4BR/2BA home, completely remodeled. Tiled kitchen, granite counter tops, with dark cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, living room and family room. Large backyard with open patio. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.

***DECEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL***
Take occupancy by December 31st and receive a $250 Gift Card upon move-in.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (352) 308-3375 or email mc1-00517@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5226437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 GLENDALE ROAD have any available units?
1708 GLENDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 1708 GLENDALE ROAD have?
Some of 1708 GLENDALE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 GLENDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1708 GLENDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 GLENDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 GLENDALE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1708 GLENDALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1708 GLENDALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1708 GLENDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 GLENDALE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 GLENDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1708 GLENDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1708 GLENDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1708 GLENDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 GLENDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 GLENDALE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 GLENDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1708 GLENDALE ROAD has units with air conditioning.

