1708 GLENDALE ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

REMODELED 4 BR - ROBINSWOOD HILLS - Spacious 4BR/2BA home, completely remodeled. Tiled kitchen, granite counter tops, with dark cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, living room and family room. Large backyard with open patio. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.



***DECEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL***

Take occupancy by December 31st and receive a $250 Gift Card upon move-in.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (352) 308-3375 or email mc1-00517@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE5226437)