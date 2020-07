Altis Pembroke Gardens.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym green community parking pool garage sauna accessible elevator 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar concierge dog grooming area dog park doorman e-payments fire pit game room google fiber guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet wine room yoga

Life rocks at Altís, the hub of an enviable lifestyle complete with outrageous fun at every turn. Soak up the sun at your heated, salt water pool and private cabanas; bursting with social buzz, exciting music and countless possibilities. Live stylishly in your 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment-suite with sexy finishes and meticulously personalized services, perfect for entertaining. And if it’s shopping and nightlife you’re after, you are here! With The Shops at Pembroke Gardens in your backyard, you are only steps away from your hotspots and no Uber necessary! Your social priorities have found its match; live Altís, live where it’s at!