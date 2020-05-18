Amenities

802 Southwest 117th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 11085H217 This home is perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests! It features bright tile and wood-style laminate floors, stylish lighting fixtures, and spacious windows. The kitchen has updated appliances and a breakfast bar. Neighborhood amenities include a lake, and community pool! Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment! We will do a video tour or a facetime on properties if you need it during this Covid 19 outbreak. We have 100% digital capabilities during this time. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3580407 ]