Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

802 Southwest 117th Avenue

802 Southwest 117th Avenue · (954) 314-2752
Location

802 Southwest 117th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,615

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2174 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
802 Southwest 117th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 11085H217 This home is perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests! It features bright tile and wood-style laminate floors, stylish lighting fixtures, and spacious windows. The kitchen has updated appliances and a breakfast bar. Neighborhood amenities include a lake, and community pool! Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment! We will do a video tour or a facetime on properties if you need it during this Covid 19 outbreak. We have 100% digital capabilities during this time. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3580407 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Southwest 117th Avenue have any available units?
802 Southwest 117th Avenue has a unit available for $2,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Southwest 117th Avenue have?
Some of 802 Southwest 117th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Southwest 117th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
802 Southwest 117th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Southwest 117th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Southwest 117th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 802 Southwest 117th Avenue offer parking?
No, 802 Southwest 117th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 802 Southwest 117th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Southwest 117th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Southwest 117th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 802 Southwest 117th Avenue has a pool.
Does 802 Southwest 117th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 802 Southwest 117th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Southwest 117th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Southwest 117th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
