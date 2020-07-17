652 NW 208th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool internet access tennis court

Roomy one floor corner unit villa style home in a gated community with ample natural lighting. Master bedroom and bathroom has a walk-in closet and soaker tub. Home also has a private screened in lanai and storage unit attached. Community has a gym, pool, tennis courts, game room and club house for tenant use. Included in the rent is lawn care maintenance, cable and internet services provided by Xfinity services are included in the rent. This desirable area great for families with kids located in an A rated school zone with surrounding jogging paths. Quick access to US-27, Florida Turnpike, and Pines Blvd. Community is patrolled by an in vehicle security guard 24 hours a day. No pets allowed.