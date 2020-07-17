All apartments in Pembroke Pines
652 NW 208th Ter

652 Northwest 208th Terrace · (786) 202-1543
Location

652 Northwest 208th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 652 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
internet access
tennis court
Roomy one floor corner unit villa style home in a gated community with ample natural lighting. Master bedroom and bathroom has a walk-in closet and soaker tub. Home also has a private screened in lanai and storage unit attached. Community has a gym, pool, tennis courts, game room and club house for tenant use. Included in the rent is lawn care maintenance, cable and internet services provided by Xfinity services are included in the rent. This desirable area great for families with kids located in an A rated school zone with surrounding jogging paths. Quick access to US-27, Florida Turnpike, and Pines Blvd. Community is patrolled by an in vehicle security guard 24 hours a day. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 NW 208th Ter have any available units?
652 NW 208th Ter has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 NW 208th Ter have?
Some of 652 NW 208th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 NW 208th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
652 NW 208th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 NW 208th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 652 NW 208th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 652 NW 208th Ter offer parking?
No, 652 NW 208th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 652 NW 208th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 652 NW 208th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 NW 208th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 652 NW 208th Ter has a pool.
Does 652 NW 208th Ter have accessible units?
No, 652 NW 208th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 652 NW 208th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 NW 208th Ter has units with dishwashers.
